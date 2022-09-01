Wildfire breaks out in Azerbaijan’s Zagatala District [VIDEO]

1 September 2022 13:57 (UTC+04:00)

By Sabina Mammadli

A wildfire broke out in Azerbaijan's Zagatala District, Azernews reports per the country's Emergency Situations Ministry.

The 112 hotlines of the ministry received information about a fire in a mountainous and woodland area near Yukhari Tala of the district, the ministry said.

The relevant forces of the ministry were immediately brought to the scene of the incident and fire-fighting measures were initiated.

Fire extinguishing operations are continuing despite the hot and windy weather and difficult terrain.

The relevant forces and means of the State Fire Service of the ministry and two helicopters are involved in the fire extinguishing operation, as well as employees of the forestry center of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources and a group of rural residents participate in the operations.

Throughout 2022, a total of 29 people died in fires in Azerbaijan, Emergency Situations Deputy Minister for Lt-Gen Etibar Mirzayev reported earlier.

"There were 10,900 fires in Azerbaijan this year. Most of them are recorded in forests and in woodlands. As a result of fires, 2,318 cultivated areas burned," he stated.

