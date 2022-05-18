Armenia shells Azerbaijani positions in liberated Kalbajar

18 May 2022 13:14 (UTC+04:00)

The Azerbaijani army positions have come under fire from the Armenian armed forces in the direction of the liberated Kalbajar region near the border with Armenia, Azernews reports, citing the Defense Ministry.

On the evening of May 17, units of the Armenian armed forces, stationed in Basarkechar region’s Zarkand and Ashaghi Shorzha settlements near the state border, periodically fired at Azerbaijani army positions in the direction of Kalbajar’s Yellija and Barmagbina settlements, using various caliber of weapons, the ministry said.

A similar incident occurred on the night of May 17-18, when Azerbaijani military positions in the direction of Kalbajar’s Zeylik settlement came under intensive fire by Armenia.

Units of the Armenian armed forces, located in Basarkechar’s Yukhari Shorzha settlement of the state border subjected to fire units of the Azerbaijan Army, using various caliber weapons and machine guns, the ministry said.

The Azerbaijani army units took adequate retaliatory measures to suppress the opposite side.

Armenia periodically shells Azerbaijani military positions located on its liberated territories. Since early May Azerbaijani positions have multiple times come under Armenian fire. The previous truce violation took place on May 12 in the same direction.

To recap, on April 6, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, European Council President Charles Michel, and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan met in Brussels. After the meeting, Michel said that Azerbaijan and Armenia agreed to instruct the foreign ministries of the two countries to work on a future peace treaty.

Earlier, Ilham Aliyev stated that peace will return to the Caucasus based on the five principles Baku recently proposed for normalizing relations with Armenia. He made the remarks during a meeting with Polish Foreign Minister, OSCE Chairman-in-Office, Zbigniew Rau, on March 31.

“The five principles we have initiated reflect the norms of international law and good international conduct... Reciprocal recognition of territorial integrity and inviolability of international borders, and then the delimitation of borders – I think that peace will come to the Caucasus on this basis. We want it,” he said.

The president emphasized that these principles are fundamental to any interstate relations.

“We are seeing the potential for active cooperation amongst the three countries of the South Caucasus, and I think that this will be important not only for these countries but also for the wider region,” he added.

The trilateral ceasefire deal, signed by the Azerbaijani and Armenian leaders with the mediation of the Russian president on November 10, 2020, ended the three-decade conflict over Azerbaijan’s Karabakh region, which along with the seven adjacent regions came under the occupation of Armenian armed forces in the war in the early 1990s.

The deal also stipulated the return of Azerbaijan's Kalbajar, Aghdam and Lachin regions. Before the signing of the peace deal, Azerbaijan liberated 300 villages, settlements, city centers, and historical Shusha city that had been under Armenian occupation for about 30 years.

