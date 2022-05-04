By Trend

Azerbaijan’s Baku International Bus Terminal Complex worked in an enhanced mode to provide citizens with high-quality transport services during the Ramadan holiday, Baku International Bus Terminal Complex told Trend.

According to terminal complex, additional buses were issued on the line for efficient organization of trips, taking into account the dense passenger traffic.

A total of 33,551 passengers were transported by 1,164 routs from April 29 through May 3, complex said.

