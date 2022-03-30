By Vugar Khalilov

Azerbaijani Defence Minister Col-Gen Zakir Hasanov and UK Minister for Armed Forces, MP James Heappey have discussed military cooperation between the two countries, the ministry reported on March 30.

In welcoming the visitor, Hasanov stated that the development of relations between the two countries is always a priority for Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

Hasanov provided detailed information on the work done in the liberated territories following the victory in the 44-day war, as well as the situation in the Karabakh economic zone and on the Azerbaijani-Armenian border.

The minister also thanked the UK for its assistance in clearing mines and explosive ordnance from Azerbaijan's liberated land as part of the UN Development Program.

In turn, Heappey said that mutual visits and meetings between the two countries are important for the expansion of bilateral relations.

Finally, the parties discussed the prospects for military cooperation and other issues.

The UK contributed over AZN 1 million (£500,000) to Azerbaijan’s recovery efforts and demining activities in its liberated lands, the UK embassy reported earlier.

UK Ambassador to Azerbaijan James Sharp said in a video address posted on the embassy's Twitter account (September 2, 2021) that landmines and unexploded ordnance in the liberated areas pose a threat to people’s lives and there have been over 150 victims of mine explosions following the 2020 war.

He described the former conflict zone as one of the world’s most mine-littered areas based on his own observations.

Therefore, the UK as a leading country in mine clearance, along with international organizations, takes active measures in the demining activities on Azerbaijan’s liberated territories, he said.

