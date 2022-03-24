24 March 2022 13:42 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to Greek President Katerina Sakellaropoulou.
Dear Madame President,
I convey my sincere congratulations on my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan on the occasion of the National Holiday of the Hellenic Republic.
I hope that we will put joint efforts for the development of relations between Azerbaijan and Greece in line with interests of our peoples.
On this festive day, I wish you good health, happiness, and wish peace and prosperity to your people.
Sincerely,
Ilham Aliyev
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Baku, 18 March 2022
