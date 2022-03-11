By Trend

The well-being of the region is one of the priority issues for Azerbaijan and Turkey, the Administration of Turkish President told Trend.

"After the victory in the Second Karabakh War, Azerbaijan created a new reality in the region, and everyone accepts this reality," Administration said.

It was noted that after the victory, Azerbaijan, under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev, once again proved to the world that it attaches great importance to the development of the region.

"The construction work carried out in the liberated territories once again shows that Azerbaijan is a constructor state and wants the development of the region, and that the peoples live in peace," the Administration noted.

It was emphasized that Turkey and Azerbaijan, as before, will support each other in all matters.

"Azerbaijani-Turkish relations are a guarantee of stability in the region and will continue to develop. These relations are not directed against any state. Azerbaijan is not only the most reliable ally of Turkey, but also a fraternal state," said in the Administration of the President of Turkey.

