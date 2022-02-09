By Trend

Video footage showing Ramil Shukurov, who introduced himself as the head of the illegally operating New Council of Public Control organization, to extort money from citizens, has been circulated, Trend reports.

The illegal actions of persons, having extorted money from people on behalf of an unregistered organization, were exposed. These persons, namely Ramil Shukurov, Elchin Aslanli and Koroglu Ibragimov have been arrested.

Trend presents the video footage of Shukurov's detention to your attention.

