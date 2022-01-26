By Vugar Khalilov

The next round of political consultations between Baku and Helsinki took place on January 25, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry has reported.

During the consultations, Azerbaijani Deputy Foreign Minister Khalaf Khalafov and Marja Liivala, Director-General of the Finnish Foreign Ministry's Russia, Eastern Europe, and Central Asia Department, discussed future cooperation and regional issues.

“At the meeting, the sides exchanged views on all aspects of bilateral relations and prospects for future cooperation, as well as it was emphasized that there are wide opportunities for the development of relations in the economic, educational, information technologies and humanitarian spheres,” the ministry said.

It was highlighted that on March 24, 2022, the two countries will mark the 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations, as well as the achievements made during this period.

Furthermore, Khalafov briefed the guests on the 44-day war with Armenia in 2020, the trilateral statements signed to end the conflict, the regional situation, particularly the destruction committed by Armenia in the liberated lands, and the reconstruction activities carried out by Azerbaijan on these territories.

Liivala stressed that she was pleased with the engaging and constructive interactions that she had in Azerbaijan during her visit. She underlined that Finland is keen on strengthening bilateral ties with Azerbaijan in economic, humanitarian, social, and educational spheres, as well as collaborating on European Union initiatives.

“During the meeting, cooperation between Azerbaijan and Finland in the framework of international organizations, the priorities of Finland's chairmanship in the OSCE in 2025, as well as other issues of regional and international cooperation of mutual interest were discussed,” the ministry added.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz