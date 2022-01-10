By Vafa Ismayilova

The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry has expressed condolences to the people and government of Pakistan over the loss of life as a result of heavy snowfall in the country.

"We are deeply saddened to learn that at least 23 people have died as a result of extreme weather conditions during a blizzard in the city of Murree. We express our condolences to the people and government of brotherly Pakistan," the ministry said in a message of condolences on its Twitter page.

At least, 21 people have died after heavy snow trapped them in their vehicles in northern Pakistan. As many as 1,000 vehicles became stranded as would-be tourists reportedly rushed to view the winter snowfall in the hilltop town of Murree.

