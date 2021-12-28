By Laman Ismayilova

Ecologists forecast rainy and foggy weather on December 29. North wind will be followed by the south wind in the evening.

The temperature on the Absheron peninsula will be 2-4 °C at night, 7 - 11 in the daytime, the Ecology Ministry reported.

In Baku, the temperature will be 2-4 °C at night and 8-10 °C in the daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will make up 767 mm Hg. Relative humidity will reach 80-90 percent.

Mild fluctuation of the meteorological factors can be favorable for meteo-sensitive people.

Rainless weather is expected in the regions. It will be foggy in some places. Moderate east wind will blow.

The temperature will be -1 - +4 °C at night, 8 - 13 °C in the daytime. In the mountains, the temperature will be 0 °C and -5 °C at night and 5-10 °C in the daytime.

---

