By Trend

Azerbaijan and Japan discussed the expansion of ties between businessmen, Trend reports on Dec. 17 citing Azerbaijani Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov’s message on Twitter.

“During the meeting with Junichi Wada, the Ambassador of Japan to Azerbaijan, we exchanged views on the expansion of relations between business circles, investment promotion and the establishment of the Azerbaijan Trade House in Tokyo,” the minister tweeted.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz