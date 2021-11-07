By Laman Ismayilova

Participants of the 8th Global Baku Forum will visit Shusha on November 7.

Delegation left for Shusha city by bus from the Fuzuli International Airport.

During the visit, the guests will view historical, cultural and religious monuments and restoration work being carried out in Shusha.

Organized by the Nizami Ganjavi International Center under the patronage of President Ilham Aliyev, the 8th Global Baku Forum was held on November 4-6.

The large-scale event was held under the motto "The world after COVID-19” and brought together high-level representatives, including former heads of state and government, officials of international and non-governmental organizations from over 40 countries, as well as other distinguished guests to discuss issues of global importance.

Around 300 guests participated in the forum, held in a hybrid format, live and online.

story will be updated

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz