Former Latvian President Valdis Zatlers has said that the EU can help Azerbaijan restore its territories liberated from Armenian occupation late last year.

He made the remarks during the panel session on the topic "Eastern Partnership: What Is Potential?" held as part of the VIII Global Baku Forum under the motto "The World after COVID-19".

"We must help our neighbors. The Eastern Partnership program covers issues of cooperation and partnership," Zatlers stressed.

He pointed out that the EU can provide assistance to Azerbaijan in the restoration of the liberated territories.

"This would be an expression of its will. If one country helps another, it increases its authority. I think that the next step will contain such a special approach and each country will receive the assistance it needs," added Zatlers.

Organized by the Nizami Ganjavi International Center under the patronage of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, the VIII Global Baku Forum under the motto "The World after COVID-19" kicked off on November 4 and will end on November 6.

The VIII Global Baku Forum brings together high-level representatives, including former heads of state and government, officials of international and non-governmental organizations from more than 40 countries, as well as other distinguished guests, to discuss issues of global importance.

About 300 guests are participating in the event, organized in a hybrid format, live and online.

