By Trend



Turkey's position on the opening of the Zangezur corridor has not changed, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said answering reporters' questions after returning to Ankara from Africa, Trend reports.

Stressing that Turkey will continue to support Azerbaijan in clearing mines, Erdogan recalled that Turkey had provided Azerbaijan with equipment for mines searching.

It is noted that the Turkish President will pay a one-day visit to Azerbaijan on October 26.