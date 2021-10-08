By Vugar Khalilov

On September 27, 2020, in response to a large-scale provocation of the Armenian armed forces along the frontline, the Azerbaijani army launched a counter-offensive operation, later called the "Iron Fist".

The 44-day war put an end to nearly 30 years of occupation, ensured the liberation of Azerbaijan's lands and the restoration of the country's territorial integrity.

Chronicle of 44-day Second Karabakh War: October 8, 2021

- Azerbaijan’s Defence Ministry reported that Armenia had been shelling the villages of Goranboy, Tartar, and Aghdam regions since the early morning hours. Civilians were killed and wounded. As a result of Armenia’s rocket attacks in Ganja, several civilian objects, including a car and residential buildings were damaged.

- a person who posed as a captured Azerbaijani on social media turned out to be an Armenian.

- Azerbaijan’s Defence Ministry published video footage of armored vehicles taken as a trophy that was abandoned by the Armenian army in Horadiz town while escaping from the battleground. Later, the Defence Ministry published another video footage of war trophies captured from the Armenian military.

- Armenia fired at Azerbaijan’s Barda city from the Tochka-U high-precision tactical missile system. Another rocket fired by Armenia at Barda hit a restaurant and a school, injuring seven people. Azerbaijan destroyed Armenia’s Grad missile launcher which attacked Barda and Tartar cities.

- Azerbaijan's Defence Ministry published another video footage of the destruction of the enemy’s armored vehicles.

- Ten shells fired by Armenians from the Smerch MLRS were found in Goranboy.

A Moscow-brokered ceasefire deal that Baku and Yerevan signed on November 10, 2020, brought an end to six weeks of fighting between Armenia and Azerbaijan. The Azerbaijani army declared a victory against the Armenian troops. The signed agreement obliged Armenia to withdraw its troops from the Azerbaijani lands that it has occupied since the early 1990s.

The peace agreement stipulated the return of Azerbaijan's Armenian-occupied Kalbajar, Aghdam and Lachin regions and urged Armenia to withdraw its troops from the Azerbaijani lands that it has occupied since the early 1990s. Before the signing of the deal, the Azerbaijani army had liberated around 300 villages, settlements, city centers, and historic Shusha city.

