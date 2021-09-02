By Vafa Ismayilova

Azerbaijan's fighter aircraft have flown to Turkey to join the TurAz Falcon - 2021 joint flight and tactical drills, the Defence Ministry has reported.

Under the annual military cooperation plan between Azerbaijan and Turkey, the TurAz Falcon - 2021 joint flight-tactical exercises will be held in Konya with the participation of the two countries' Air Forces.

On September 1, two MiG-29 fighters and two Su-25 attack aircraft of the Azerbaijani Air Force, which will join the drills, left for Turkey.

The Defence Ministry later reported that the crew of the Azerbaijani air force arrived in Turkey's Konya, Trend reports citing Azerbaijani Defence Ministry on September 2.

The activities on staff accommodation, exercise planning, and other organizational issues are currently underway to get prepared for the drills.

The joint exercises are planned to last until September 17.

Military cooperation between Azerbaijan and Turkey first emerged in 1992, with an agreement signed between the Azerbaijani and Turkish governments on military education and weapon equipment and deals to help strengthen the bond between the two nations.

On June 15, the two countries signed a memorandum of alliance that cemented the existing military, political and economic cooperation.

The Shusha Declaration on Allied Relations that President Ilham Aliyev and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan signed during the first official visit to Shusha eight months after Azerbaijan’s victory in the war with Armenia, also focuses on defence cooperation.

It affirms joint efforts by the two armies in the face of foreign threats. The declaration also pledges joint efforts for the restructuring and modernization of the armed forces. Moreover, the two nations affirm to encourage the execution of joint projects with the aim of developing capabilities in the field of sea, air, and space.

