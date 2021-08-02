By Vugar Khalilov

An opinion piece in Turkey’s Yeni Shafak newspaper has evaluated the latest developments in Turkey amid the wildfires that have swept through the country and claimed lives of eight people.

The article reminded that there is a strong possiblity of the terrorist organization PKK being behind the fires, reminding that PKK terrorists have in previous years made statements about the burning of forests in Turkey and that these statements have not received necessary response.

Turkey is in a real struggle for survival with terrorist organizations that have surrounded the country's geography in the last ten years, the article stressed, adding that Turkey will survive the wildfires caused by terrorists just it survived other tragedies.

It called for unit amid the wildfires in the country and urged residents not to feel desperation.

Apart from firefighters deployed in affected areas, citizens are also struggling to stop the fire, the article said, stressing that this in no way should be presented as desperation but rather as a national unity in the country. Soldiers, health workers and now forestry workers are struggling for the national survival when necessary, the op-ed stressed.

In this period, it is very important that the image of helplessness and weakness does not appear in the face of such various problems. This is important both for Turkey and for the geography, the author adds.

---

