By Vafa Ismayilova

Modern service infrastructure has been created in military units in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, the Defence Ministry reported on July 13.

The report added that the measures to build the army are underway and complex projects are launched for the exemplary organization of the military service in the republic.

The ministry described as a contribution to Nakhchivan's security the successful introduction of Bayraktar-TB2 unmanned aerial vehicle in a joint tactical-special training held by the Nakhchivan garrison troops and the Turkish armed forces a few days ago, the commissioning of a new residential and service complex, new service vehicles for military units of the special troops.

The ministry said in a separate report that a serviceman of the Azerbaijani army was injured on July 14 morning as Armenian forces using various caliber weapons fired at the Azerbaijani positions in Nakhchivan's Sadarak region.

The attack was suppressed in response fire and the situation in this direction is stable. Azerbaijani units control the operational situation, the ministry added.

