By Trend

The Azerbaijan Media Development Agency will render financial support to the print media and online media outlets within six months, executive director of the Azerbaijan Media Development Agency Ahmad Ismayilov told reporters, Trend reports on July 2.

“The targeted financial support will be rendered to the media entities,” the executive director added.

"The main task is the economic independence of media entities,” Ismayilov said. “The meetings will be organized with the winners of the competition and the funds will be allocated after signing an agreement with them."

---

