Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev signed an order on power supply to protect the state border in Kalbajar district on June 22.

In accordance with the order, to ensure reliable and uninterrupted power supply to protect the state border in Kalbajar district, 24.5 million manat ($14.4 million) will be allocated to Azerishig OJSC from the funds envisaged in the Azerbaijani state budget for 2021 for the restoration and reconstruction of the Azerbaijani territories liberated from the Armenian occupation.

The Ministry of Finance was instructed to allocate funds in the amount specified in this order while the Cabinet of Ministers was instructed to resolve the issues arising from this order.

