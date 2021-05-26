By Laman Ismayilova

Parvin Gozalov, First Deputy Chairman of Qasr Cultural Heritage and Historical Monuments Preservation Public Union, ICOMAM member, has taken part in the 10th International Scientific-Practical Conference held at the Military Historical Museum of Artillery, Engineers and Signal Corps in St. Petersburg.

In his report titled "Islamic symbols in the attributes of statehood during the khanate", Parvin Gozalov noted that the khanates in Azerbaijan were established as a state institution and had the attributes of statehood in their public and political activities.

He made a presentation on the influence and application of Islamic culture in the symbols and Arabic inscriptions depicted on the state and battle flags of the ancient cities of Ganja, Nakhchivan, Baku and Sheki khanates of Azerbaijan. Participating in the opening and plenary session of the conference, Gozalov presented to the official guests books on the history of Azerbaijani statehood, "Flags of Azerbaijani khanates as a source in the history of statehood" in Russian and "Three flags of Nakhchivan khanate" in English.

It was noted that the military and allied flags of Nakhchivan khanate were discovered within Parvin's doctoral dissertation (2015) dedicated to one of the funds of the Military Historical Museum of Artillery, Engineers and Signal Corps.

Today, two of the flags are displayed at the State Flag Museum in Nakhchivan and the History Museum at the Khan's Palace, and one at the National History Museum in Baku.

The cultural cooperation with the museums of the Russian Federation was the first scientific research and cultural project of state importance between the two countries.

Until that time, no scientific research on the history of Azerbaijani statehood has been conducted in the Russian Federation.

The last time a similar event related to the attributes of Azerbaijani statehood was held in 1925 by the director of the Azerbaijan State History Museum Davud Sharifov.

There was an issue raised by Mohammad Amin Rasulzadeh in connection with the study of the historical attributes of Azerbaijan. After the collapse of the republic, this idea was not implemented. Later, after the Republic of Azerbaijan and Georgia became part of the USSR, Davud Sharifov continued this work.

With the support of the government of the Azerbaijani SSR, the flag of 13 khanates, flags of the khanate, keys to the castle, flags of the Muslim cavalry regiments within the Russian Empire and other archeological materials were brought from Georgia to Azerbaijan.

In his speech, Parvin Gozalov presented the official information confirming the absence of Armenians in the activities of the Karabakh Khanate as a state body.

Even after the Karabakh khanate became part of the Russian Empire, a representative of the dynasty of Azerbaijani khans was appointed to the khanate. Mehtigulu khan, the son of Ibrahimkhalil khan in the Karabakh khanate ruled the Karabakh khanate at that times.

Meanwhile, Parvin Gozalov's book "Three flags of the Nakhchivan Khanate" (2016) features "Map of military operations on the borders of the South Caucasus with the Gulistan and Bucharest agreements in 1809-1817" published for the first time.

As can be seen on the map, there was no state called Armenia in the South Caucasus. This map is the only official proof of that fact.

During the conference, Parvin Gozalov provided insight into the 2020 Nagorno-Karabakh War. After almost 28 years, Azerbaijan's historical territories were liberated from Armenian occupation.

The 44 days of war ended with the Russian brokered peace deal signed on November 10 by the Azerbaijani, Russian and Armenian leaders. Gozalov provided detailed information on the return of the liberated lands to Azerbaijan.

All reports were presented to the participants of the international conference.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz