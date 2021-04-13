By Laman Ismayilova

Changeable cloudy and gloomy weather is expected in Baku on April 14. It will be rainy in the morning. North-west wind will blow.

The temperature will be +9-12 °C at night, +16-18 °C in the daytime on Absheron peninsula, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported.

In Baku, the temperature will be +9-11°C at night, +16-18 °C in the daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will be 761 mm Hg. Relative humidity will make 70-80 percent at night and 50-55 percent in the daytime.

The weather will be mostly rainless in the regions. However, hail and snow are expected in some northern and western regions. West wind will blow.

The temperature will be +7-12 °C at night, +17-22 °C in the daytime. In the mountains, the temperature will be +3-7 °Cat night, +7-12 °C in the daytime, and +15-17°C in some places.

The day is expected to be favorable for weather-sensitive people.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz