By Trend

In accordance with the combat training plan for 2021, the Azerbaijani Army started operational-tactical Exercises, Trend reports citing Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

The exercises held under the leadership of the Minister of Defense involved up to 10,000 military personnel, up to 100 tanks and other armored vehicles, up to 200 missiles and artillery systems of various caliber, multiple launch rocket systems, and mortars, up to 30 military aviation assets, as well as unmanned aerial vehicles for various purposes.

In the exercises conducted in a mountain-wooded area with difficult terrain, the main attention considering the combat experience gained during the Patriotic War is focused on controlling troops, bringing them into the state of combat readiness and regrouping, as well as on improving combat coordination and interoperability between the Army Corps, Rocket and Artillery Troops, aviation and Special Forces.

During the exercise, which will last until March 18, the troops will fulfill tasks to fight against terrorist detachments (groups), in particular, illegal armed formations, and to conduct counter-terrorism operations.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz