A new print edition of the AZERNEWS online newspaper was released on 23 February.

The new edition includes articles: Nation boosts natural gas transports via main pipelines; Countdown to ESC 2021 started; Armenia fired 30,000 shells, 227 missiles at civilians during war; Grain sowing underway in liberated territories and etc.

AZERNEWS is an associate member of the World Association of Newspapers and News Publishers (WAN-IFRA).

The online newspaper is available at www.azernews.az.