By Trend

A delegation led by the Chairman of the National Security and Foreign Policy Commission of the Iranian Parliament, Mojtaba Zonnour will visit Azerbaijan, the Iranian embassy in Baku told Trend.

The Iranian parliamentary delegation will meet and hold talks with Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov, Assistant of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Head of Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmet Hajiyev, Chairman of the Parliamentary Committee on Defense, Security and Anti-Corruption Ziyafat Asgarov, and Chairman of the Committee on Foreign and Interparliamentary relation, Head of the National delegation to the PACE Samad Seyidov.

The delegation will visit the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic tomorrow on Feb.17 and meet with the Chairman of the Supreme Assembly of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic Vasif Talibov.

The Iranian embassy said that taking into account many historical and cultural commonalities, Azerbaijan occupies a special place in Iran's foreign policy. The visit of the Iranian parliamentary delegation to Azerbaijan is also assessed in this direction with the friendly and brotherly country.

It is hoped that inter-parliamentary cooperation will create the necessary basis for further development of bilateral relations with the visit of the Iranian delegation.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz