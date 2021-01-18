By Trend

Israel can contribute to the reconstruction process in Karabakh at this stage and be actively involved in this process, Azerbaijani MP Azay Guliyev, head of the Azerbaijani delegation to the OSCE PA, serves as Vice President of the OSCE PA said, Trend reports citing The Jewish Press.

“First, we are incredibly pleased with the level of friendship and cooperation between Israel and Azerbaijan,” MP Guliyev proclaimed. “In recent years, cooperation between the two countries in the fields of energy, technology, agriculture, and military industry has developed significantly”.

He noted that this is not accidental, because Azerbaijan is one of the very few countries, and perhaps the first one, where, in his words, the Jews live in the most comfortable, peaceful, and safe conditions, without any discrimination.

“I know that the Jews living in Israel also have a special respect for Azerbaijanis and appreciate all our positive steps and actions. I think that these friendly relations and cooperation should continue.”

