The weather will be changeable cloudy and rainy in Baku on December 22. There will be light fog in the morning and mild south wind will blow.

The temperature will be +2-5 °C at night, +9-11 °C in the daytime at Absheron peninsula, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported.

In Baku, the temperature will be +2-4 °C at night, +8-10 °C in the daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will drop from 772 mm Hg above normal to 768 mm Hg. Relative humidity will make 70-80 percent at night and 50-55 percent in the daytime.

The weather will be mainly rainless in the regions of Azerbaijan. However, snow and rain is predicted in the western regions. It will be foggy in some places. West wind will blow.

The temperature will be 0 +4 °C at night, +8-11 °C in the daytime. In the mountains, the temperature will be -3 and -8 °C at night, 0-4 °C in the daytime.

As for the medical and meteorological forecast, weak fluctuations of meteorological factors are expected in the Absheron Peninsula on December 22, which is mainly favorable for weather-sensitive people.

