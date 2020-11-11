By Laman Ismayilova

Ecologists expect rainy weather in Baku on November 12. North-west wind will be followed by north-east one in the daytime.

The temperature on the Absheron peninsula will be +7-9 °C at night, +10-12 °C in the daytime, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported.

In Baku the temperature will be +7-9 °C at night, +15-17 °C in the daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will be above the norm 773 mm Hg. Relative humidity will make 75-85 percent

Rainy and foggy weather is expected in the country's regions. It will be snowy in mountainous areas. East wind will blow.

The temperature will be +5-9 °C at night, +12-16 °C in the daytime. In the mountains, the temlerature will be -2 +3 °C at night, +3-8 °C in the daytime.

Humid weather on November 12 might be unfavorable for weather-sensitive people.

