By Trend

Turkey resolutely condemns the missile strike of the Armenian Armed Forces from the territory of the occupied Gubadli district of Azerbaijan on the Ordubad district of Azerbaijan’s Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, Trend reports on Oct. 16 referring to the statement of the Turkish Foreign Ministry.

“Armenia is becoming more and more aggressive every day due to successive defeats in the occupied territories,” the statement said. "The attack on the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, with which we have common borders, testifies to Armenia’s attempts to expand the conflict outside the occupied Azerbaijani territories. Armenia’s this provocation must be prevented.”

“Armenia, violating the humanitarian ceasefire regime, has committed a war crime by shelling civilians,” the statement said. “It is now trying to shift the conflict to a completely different direction. Armenia must take into account the consequences of these attacks.”

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz