Armenian armed forces have been firing at the territories of Azerbaijan's Goranboy, Terter, Aghdam, and Aghjabadi regions since morning today, in violation of the humanitarian truce, the Defence Ministry reported on October 16.

Armenia has continued targeting Azerbaijan's densely-populated civilian areas despite the Russian-mediated humanitarian truce that was reached between Azerbaijani and Armenian foreign ministers and entered force on October 10.

Three civilians were killed while visiting a cemetery in Tartar region on October 15.

On the night leading to October 11, a few hours after the truce, Armenia launched a missile attack on Azerbaijan's second-largest populated Ganja city, killing ten civilians and injuring 35 hours.

Azerbaijan's other districts along the line of contact have also been continuously shelled despite the truce. Earlier, Presidential Aide Hikmat Hajiyev said that over 2,000 projectiles fall on Tartar on a daily basis.

Armenian armed forces launched a large-scale operation in the front-line zone on September 27 at 6 am, shelling the positions of the Azerbaijani army from large-calibre weapons, mortars, and artillery installations of various calibres. Armenia has been targeting Azerbaijan’s densely populated areas and infrastructure projects.

---

