By Trend

Azerbaijani Defense Minister, Colonel-General Zakir Hasanov chaired the holding of a special service meeting on October 6, Trend reports referring to the ministry.

During the meeting, the current situation in the ongoing counter-offensive operation was analyzed and instructions were given to continue the planned, purposeful, and consistent destruction of the occupying Armenian Armed Forces.

Hasanov instructed the Azerbaijani troops to take vital and necessary measures in the liberated territories.

The minister said that if the Armenian Armed Forces use Iskander tactical missile systems, Azerbaijani will take adequate retaliatory actions.

He ordered the Azerbaijani army to plan actions to inflict strikes at the military-strategic infrastructure of the Armenian Armed Forces by using the weapons in the army’s arsenal that have great destructive power.

Armenian Armed Forces launched a large-scale military attack on positions of the Azerbaijani army on the front line, using large-caliber weapons, mortars, and artillery on Sept. 27.



Azerbaijan responded with a counter-offensive along the entire front. As a result of retaliation, Azerbaijani troops liberated several territories previously occupied by Armenia, as well as take important, strategic heights under control.



The fighting continued into October 2020, in the early days of which Armenia has launched missile attacks on Azerbaijani cities of Ganja, Mingachevir, Khizi as well as Absheron district.



The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.



The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on the withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

