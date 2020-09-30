By Laman Ismayilova

Ecologists predict changeable cloudy weather in Baku on October 1. Short rain is expected in some places in the night. Mild south-east wind will blow.

The temperature on the Absheron peninsula will be +13-16 °C at night, +21-24 °C in the daytime, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported. In Baku, the temperature will be +13-15 °C at night, +22-24 °C in the daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will be 764 mm Hg. Relative humidity will make 60-70 percent at night and 45-50 percent in the daytime.

The weather will be rainless during the day in some regions, but lightning and occasional rain are expected in some areas, torrential rain, and hail are anticipated in western parts. It will be foggy.

East wind will blow. The temperature will be +12-17°C at night, +20+24 °C in the daytime. In the mountains, +4-8 °C at night, +9-13 °C in the daytime.

---

