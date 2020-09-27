By Trend

The Azerbaijani president addressed people and informed about the goals of the provocation and the act of Armenia’s aggression, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Head of the Department for Foreign Policy Affairs of Azerbaijan’s Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev said, Trend reports.

“The president emphasized the fascist essence of this provocation, in connection with which the Azerbaijani lands have been under occupation for more than 30 years,” assistant to the president added.

"Since this morning, the Armenians have once again demonstrated their fascist essence by opening fire on civilians,” Hajiyev said. “To suppress this provocation, counter-offensive measures are being taken, the fire of the Armenian armed forces is successfully suppressed and the Armenian armed forces are thrown back.”

“The public will be informed in detail about these events,” assistant to the president added. “The Azerbaijani army is carrying out its valiant mission to suppress this provocation and liberate our lands. The Azerbaijani people united around the supreme commander and this plunges Armenia into horror."

The Armenian armed forces committed a large-scale provocation, subjecting the positions of the Azerbaijani army along the entire front line and the Azerbaijani settlements located in the front-line zone to intensive shelling from large-caliber weapons, mortars, and artillery installations of various calibers in the front-line zone on Sept. 27 at 06:00 (GMT+4).

To suppress the combat activity of the Armenian armed forces and ensure the safety of the civilians, the command of the Azerbaijani Army decided to launch a counter-offensive operation of Azerbaijani troops along the entire front.

