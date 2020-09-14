By Ayya Lmahamad

The State Employment Agency under the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection is creating new platform "Electronic Labor Exchange", the ministry has reported.

According to the statement, the platform will consist of a mobile application and a website.

Moreover, the platform will work in coordination with the subsystem “Labor relations and employment”, information systems of other government agencies and electronic platforms engaged in employment mediation.

Thus, the unemployed, job seekers, and those who want to apply for various types of work will be able to register on this platform. There they can specify the necessary information about themselves, the services they provide and so on.

Additionally, the unemployed and job seekers will also have access to the “Job Bank”.

The main goal of creating a platform for labor exchange is to increase employment opportunities, establish contacts between job seekers and the unemployed and prevent informal employment.

It should be noted that already some 5,100 unemployed people in Azerbaijan are involved in the self-employment program launched by the State Employment Agency under the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of Population. The ministry aims to attract 12,000 unemployed people to the program in 2020.

Azerbaijan also continues opening vocational education centers that are providing training courses for those who have difficulty in choosing a suitable job due to a lack of qualifications, as well as for those who need to change their profession due to a lack of work that matches their professional skills. Citizens who have successfully completed the training are issued certificates and then provided with employment in accordance with their acquired professional qualifications.

---

