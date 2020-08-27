By Trend

International and intercultural initiatives by Azerbaijan’s First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva had an important impact on global development with visible results, Ivo Josipovic, former President of Croatia, Board of Trustees Member at Nizami Ganjavi International Center, told Trend.

“First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva is a strong personality, a very educated and convincing person. Her career shows permanent successful activities in different areas, including humanitarian issues connecting the East and the West. She has taken many activities to do something that today for many diplomats and analysts looks as impossible mission, to join the East and the West to resolve important humanitarian problems existing today in many parts of the world,” he said.

Josipovic pointed out that humanitarian issues were always on the top of the list of the First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva.

“Her nomination as Goodwill Ambassador of ISESCO in 2006 for her outstanding contribution to humanitarian area proves importance of her role in that field. Later, she continued connecting the East and the West to support people that need help. As the First Vice-President of Azerbaijan, Mehriban Aliyeva has strong position to continue her work. Especially, international and intercultural initiatives by Mehriban Aliyeva had an important impact on global development with visible results,” said Croatia’s former president.

Josipovic went on to add that Azerbaijan has important role in promoting women and their equality with men.

“Azerbaijan made clear that active role of women is not in contravention to Islam. Contemporary society and development in all fields, from industry, ICT to culture and education is not imaginable without proper role of women. Mehriban Aliyeva is one of the worldwide important examples how women can be successful in science, politics, culture, and occupy top positions on national and international level. During my visits to Azerbaijan, I had an opportunity to see increasing involvement of women in public life, in all fields of human activities. Mehriban Aliyeva supported positive processes in women promotion and their equality. Mehriban Aliyeva received Gold medal of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center for her international activities. Recently, we hosted a web-conference dedicated to the UN75 under the auspices of the First Vice-President. That was a sign of great respect she enjoys in national and international circles,” he added.

Josipovic noted that unfortunately, international partnership during global coronavirus pandemic was not at a proper level.

“The lack of global efforts and global approach to fight COVID-19 results in prolongation of the crisis and increased number of victims. As a member of NGIC, I am proud of NGIC activities to increase awareness of need to cooperate internationally to fight COVID-19. Solidarity and joint efforts only can make us successful against the pandemic. The main reason of low level of cooperation is selfishness of politicians looking just for short-term popularity and impression that they can fight the virus themselves. Hope, the awareness of need to cooperate shall prevail even among top politicians. We are happy that under the leadership of the Co-Chairs Madame President Vaira Vike-Freiberga and Dr Ismail Serageldin, dedicated Secretary General Rovshan Muradov and young Secretariat Nizami Ganjavi International Center showed real leadership,” he said.

The former Croatian president noted that he is proud of NGIC activities and efforts to motivate international cooperation, also to help fight against COVID-19 with different activities and actions.

“It is very important that an internationally recognized organization gathering experienced political leaders promotes solidarity and international cooperation. Also, activities of NGIC gives positive image to Azerbaijan as a state willing to support common efforts and to help humanity to overcome this crisis,” he concluded.

