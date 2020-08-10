By Akbar Mammadov

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has congratulated Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko on his victory in the presidential election, the president's press service reported on 10 August.

During the phone call, Aliyev congratulated Lukashenko on his convincing victory in the presidential election and wished him success in his work for the prosperity of the Belarusian people and the country's development.

In turn, the Belarusian president expressed gratitude to Ilham Aliyev for the attention and congratulations.

Hailing the successful development of friendly relations, which are based on strategic partnership between the two countries in a variety of areas, the heads of state expressed their confidence that bilateral ties would continue to expand.

During the telephone conversation, issues related to the prospects of various areas of cooperation were also discussed.

