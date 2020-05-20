By Laman Ismayilova

Ecologist predict changeable cloudy and foggy weather in Baku on May 21. South wind is also expected, which may be unfavorable for meteo-sensitive people.

The temperature on the Absheron peninsula will be 15-18 °C at night, 23-27 °C in the daytime, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported.

In Baku, the temperature will be 16-18 °C at night, 25-27 °C in the daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will drop from 761 mm to 756 mm Hg. Relative humidity will make up 70-75 percent, 40-45 percent.

Foggy weather is expected in the country's regions. Short-term precipitation is expected in some mountainous areas. West wind will blow.

The temperature will be 13-17 °C at night, 30-34 in the daytime. In the mountains, the temperature will be 6-11 °C at night, 17-22 °C in the daytime.

As for medical-meteorological forecast, south wind is expected on the Absheron Peninsula, which may cause some people to feel uncomfortable.

