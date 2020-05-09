By Ayya Lmahamad

The State Security Service has launched an operation into the work of the Ministry of Culture, the agency reported in its official website on May 8.

The investigation is linked to the cases of abuse of power and a number of illegal acts that undermine the state’s interests that are protected by the law, the report said.

In the meantime, local media reported on May 8 that the State Security Service has detained Deputy Minister Culture Rafiq Bayramov and a number of other ministry officials during the operation.

In the meantime, President Ilham Aliyev signed a decree to dismiss Rafiq Bayramov from the position of the deputy Minister of Culture, the presidential website reported on May 9. The president also dismissed the head of the state agency for protection, development and restoration of cultural heritage under the Ministry of Culture, Zakir Sultanov.

As was reported earlier, recently the State Security Service conducted special operations against a number of officials. Thus, head of the Imishli district Vilyam Hajiyev and head of the Bilasuvar district Mahir Guliyev were arrested for four months on charges of embezzlement, abuse of power, and bribery. Six local officials in three other districts were also investigated.

