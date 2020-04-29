By Laman Ismayilova

Changeable cloudy and mainly rainless weather is expected in Baku on April 30. Fog is predicted in the morning. Mild south-west wind blow.

The temperature on the Absheron peninsula will be +10-13 °C at night, +16-19 °C in the daytime. In Baku, the temperature will be +10-12 °C at night, +17-19 °C in the daytime, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported.

Atmospheric pressure will drop from 766 to 761 mm Hg. Relative humidity will make up 70-80 percemt at night, 45-50 percent in the day.

As for the medical and meteorological forecast, mild fluctuations of meteorological factors are expected in Baku and Absheron Peninsula on April 30 and May 1.

The weather will be mainly dry in the regions. However, occasional rain is expected in some mountainous areas in the daytime. Lightning and hail predicted. Fog will be observed at night and in the morning. Mild west wind will blow.

The temperature will be +7-11 °C at night, +20-25 °C in the daytime. In the mountains, the temperature will be +3-7 °C at night, +10-15 °C in the daytime.

