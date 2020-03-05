By Akbar Mammadov

Azerbaijan’s Constitutional Court has approved the results of the snap parliamentary elections held in the country on February 9, 2019.

The decision to approve the results was made in the Constitutional Court’s plenary session chaired by Farhad Abdullayev on March 5.

Azerbaijan held early parliamentary elections on February 9 in a bid to speed up economic and personnel reforms within the government.

The decision to hold snap parliamentary elections came after the parliament asked the president to dissolve it and to reschedule early elections during its session held on December 2.

The parliament’s decision to dissolve itself was initiated by the ruling YAP party during the parliament’s session on November 28.

Record 1,623 candidates stood up in the parliamentary election last month. Some 883 international observers from 58 countries and 59 organizations and 77,790 local observers monitored the voting process.

It should be noted that election results in number of consitutiensices were invalidated due to irregularities. Earlier, President Ilham Aliyev said that only irregularities in the proceedings took place during the election. He noted that existing violations will be seriously investigated, and those who have committed them will be punished.

