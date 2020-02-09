By Trend

There was no interference in the election process, according to my observations, Heydar Orujov, an Azerbaijani observer in the 21st precinct of the 25th Nizami second constituency, told Trend.

Heydar Orujov noted that a low voter turnout was observed in the morning due to bad weather, but later the voters' activity increased.

The voter turnout was high during the day, the Azerbaijani observer added.

The OSCE PA observers, while visiting polling stations, expressed satisfaction with the conditions created for voting.

The parliamentary elections of the sixth convocation were held in Azerbaijan on Feb. 9.

Some 1,314 candidates were registered within the early parliamentary elections.

The candidacies of 246 people were nominated by 19 political parties, 1,057 were self-nominated, 11 - by initiative groups.

Twenty-one percent accounted for female candidates while 79 percent – male candidates.

Throughout the day, 5,573 permanent polling stations operated in 125 constituencies of the country.

There were 5,329,460 registered voters in the country, and 340,689 internally displaced people could vote in 573 polling stations.

Some 883 international observers and 77,790 local observers monitored the voting process. Among the local observers, 35,152 were representatives of political parties. International observers represented 58 countries and 59 organizations.

Exit polls were conducted by AJF & Associates Inc. (US) jointly with Citizens' Labor Rights Protection League, the Rey Monitoring Center, and the French OpinionWay Research Institute together with the “Human Rights in the XXI Century – Azerbaijan” Foundation.

