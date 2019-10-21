By Laman Ismayilova

Ecologists predict changeable cloudy weather in Baku on October 22.

Weak fog is expected in some places in the morning. Moderate northwest wind will be replaced by northeast in the daytime.

In Absheron peninsula, the temperature will be 15 -17 °C at night, 19- 22 °C in the daytime.

In Baku, the temperature will be 15-17 °C at night, 20-22 °C in the daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will be above the norm - 767 mm mercury column. Relative humidity will make 70-80 percent at night and 55-65 percent in the daytime.

The weather will be mainly dry in country's regions. However, rainy weather is expected in mountainous and foothill regions in the evening.

Fog will be observed in some places at night and in the morning. East wind will blow. The air temperature will make 10-15 °C at night, 21-26 °C in the daytime.

In the mountains, the temperature will be 5-10 °C at night, and 11-16 °C in the daytime.

As for medical and meteorological forecast, the weather will be favorable for meteo-sensitive people.

---

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @Lam_Ismayilova

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz