By Trend

As part of the reforms carried out in the pension sector in Azerbaijan, the minimum pension level was increased two times in 2019, Minister of Labor and Social Protection of the Population of Azerbaijan Sahil Babayev told reporters in Baku, Trend reports.

Speaking at the conference dedicated to the completion of a joint twinning project in the field of employment, the minister noted that the minimum pension increased twice this year.

“First, the minimum amount of pensions increased to 160 manats, and then, according to the presidential decree dated October 1, 2019, it increased to 200 manats,” Babayev said. “Thus, this year this figure increased by 72 percent. In general, the growth of pensions covered 660,000 pensioners in the country.”

The minister noted that this process, being held as part of reforms in the field of pension provision, will continue in the future.

($1= 1.7 manats on Oct. 4)

