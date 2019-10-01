By Laman Ismayilova

Changeable cloudy weather is expected in Baku on October 2. Short rain is expected in some places at night and in the morning. Mild north wind will blow.

In Absheron peninsula, the temperature will be 15-19 °C at night and 22-26 °C in the afternoon.

In Baku, the temperature will range from 15 to 17°C at night, and 23-25 C in the daytime, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported.

Atmospheric pressure will be 764 mm above the norm, relative humidity-70-75 percent at night and 55-60 percent in the afternoon.

The weather will be mostly rainless in the country's regions. It will be foggy in some places in the morning. East wind will blow.

The temperature will be 14-18 °C at night, 24-29 °C in the afternoon, 5-10 °C at night, 13-18 °C in the afternoon.

As for the medical-meteorological forecast, changeable weather will be favorable for meteo-sensitive people.

---

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @Lam_Ismayilova

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz