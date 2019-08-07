By Laman Ismayilova

Another yard in Baku has been renovated as part of the Our Yard project launched by IDEA Public Union.

Initiated by Leyla Aliyeva, Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, founder and head of IDEA Public Union, the Our Yard project aims to redevelop yards, make them greener, create a more comfortable living environment for residents and promote healthy lifestyle.

Leyla Aliyeva attended the opening ceremony of the renovated yard located in the Binagadi district of Baku.

The yard with a total area of 1.4 hectares covers seven five-story buildings where 2,650 residents live.

All conditions for the convenient movement of people with disabilities were created there. Mini-football and basketball fields, area for playing chess, three kids playgrounds, sports facilities were set up in the yard for leisure activities of people of all ages.

The main goal in creating such sites is to ensure a healthy lifestyle for young people, strengthen their health, effectively organize leisure activities, including the formation of a systematic sports reflex.

Taking into account the wishes and interests of the residents, new lampposts were installed, the facades and entrances of buildings were fully repaired.

Along with the restoration of landscaping in the yard, some 100 trees were planted and green areas were laid out on the territory of 3,000 square meters.

This yard in Binagadi district has become the 28th yard renovated within the project.

The Our Yard project is planned to be implemented in all Baku districts. In this regard, IDEA proposes to submit information and recommendations about the yards in Baku which are in need of improvement.

Previously, another yard has been renovated in Nasimi district. All opportunities for people with disabilities were provided in the yard.

Eight arbors and benches, a mini-football pitch, an area for playing chess, fitness equipment were set up in the yard for leisure activities of young people.

Along with the restoration of greenery, 80 trees were planted in the yard. Moreover, a new green area was laid on the territory of 6,000 square meters.

IDEA Public Union, established by Leyla Aliyeva on July 12, 2011, aims to promote public awareness on environmental issues and action, collaboration with the youth, promoting the education of environmental problems and finding proper solutions for them.

The public union calls upon each individual to care about the environment and to contribute to ongoing efforts against ecological problems.

