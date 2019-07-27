By Trend

Azerbaijan held the XV Summer European Youth Olympic Festival (EYOF Baku 2019) at a high level, according to the opinions of guests and athletes, Azerbaijani Minister of Youth and Sports Azad Rahimov said at the press conference on the results of the festival, Trend reports on July 27.

The minister stressed that all guests are leaving Azerbaijan with pleasant impressions.

"Our athletes are completing performances by ranking second among 48 countries,” he said. “This festival will inspire Azerbaijani athletes to achieve even bigger and better success."

Rahimov stressed that Azerbaijani athletes successfully performed at the competitions.

"We are pleased with the number and quality of medals won by our athletes," he said.

The minister added that all the tickets for the EYOF Baku 2019 closing ceremony were sold.

Rahimov also stressed that the spectators’ interest in the competitions exceeded all expectations.

“All tickets to the handball, athletics and swimming competitions were sold,” he said. “Additional seats were installed for spectators during wrestling, judo and gymnastics competitions.”

The XV Summer European Youth Olympic Festival, which is held July 21-27, is taking place at 12 sports facilities.

