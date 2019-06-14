By Trend

Azerbaijan has an improved legal framework for ensuring gender equality, Hijran Huseynova, Chairperson of the State Committee for Family, Women and Children Affairs, said while speaking at the international conference entitled “Role of women of the Turkic world in achieving the Sustainable Development Goals” held in Baku, Trend reports.

Huseynova recalled that Azerbaijan’s First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva was a member of the Azerbaijani Parliament, taking an active part in the adoption of these laws.

She added that Azerbaijani women received the right to elect and be elected 101 years ago. "In many European countries, women received this right only in the 1940s. Azerbaijani women have traveled a successful path in public life. Sometimes, drawing parallels with other countries, I say that there were no feminists in Azerbaijan because we, women, were given equal rights with men," she said.

The chairperson added that 30 percent of entrepreneurs in Azerbaijan are women.

“Previously, the share of women in municipalities was equal to 3-4 percent. After the implementation of educational works, this figure reached 35 percent. There are no fields in Azerbaijan where women are not represented, and the work of the First Vice-President serves as an example for us," she concluded.

