By Trend

Today is the second day of the Formula 1 SOCAR Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2019 in Baku, Trend reports.

F1 fans who arrive in Azerbaijan to see the Grand Prix race, visit the sights of Baku and rest at the Seaside Boulevard.

Mostly citizens of Russia, the UK, Georgia, the Netherlands, Poland, the UAE and Finland come to watch the race.

The Formula 1 SOCAR Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2019 will run till April 28.

The length of the Baku track where teams compete for the championship is just over six kilometers. The length of the widest part of the track is 13 meters, and the narrowest width is 7.6 meters between the turns 7 and 8, which are situated along the Icheri Sheher (Inner City).

The Start and Finish lanes are located at the Azadlig Square.

Formula One’s highest speed record of 378 km per hour was reached by Williams’s Valtteri Bottas at the 2016 F1 Grand Prix of Europe in Baku.

