The third free practice sessions have started as part of the Formula 1 SOCAR Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2019 in Baku, Trend reports.

Ten teams with two drivers each are competing in the race.

Mercedes team consists of Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas, Ferrari team - Sebastian Vettel and Charles Leclaire, Williams team - George Russell and Robert Kubica.

Red Bull Racing team consists of Pierre Gasly and Max Verstappen, Racing Point team - Sergio Perez and Lance Stroll, Renault team - Nico Hulkenberg and Daniel Ricciardo.

Toro Rosso team consists of Alexander Elbon and Daniil Kvyat, Alfa Romeo team - Antonio Giovinatsi and Kimi Raikkonen, McLaren team - Lando Norris and Carlos Sainz. Haas team is represented by Romain Grosjean and Kevin Magnussen.

The third practice session participants will be competing on the 6-km track for 1 hour.

The Formula 1 SOCAR Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2019 will run till April 28.

The length of the Baku track where teams compete for the championship is just over six kilometers. The length of the widest part of the track is 13 meters, and the narrowest width is 7.6 meters between the turns 7 and 8, which are situated along the Icheri Sheher (Inner City).

The Start and Finish lanes are located at the Azadlig Square.

Formula One’s highest speed record of 378 km per hour was reached by Williams’s Valtteri Bottas at the 2016 F1 Grand Prix of Europe in Baku.

