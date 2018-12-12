By Laman Ismayilova

Rainless weather is expected in Baku on December 13.

Fog will be observed in some places in the morning and afternoon.

Strengthening south-west wind will be replaced with north-east wind in the afternoon.

The temperature on the peninsula will be +6-8˚C at night, +10-12˚C in the afternoon in Absheron peninsula and Baku, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported.

Atmospheric pressure will rise from 764 mm mercury column, relative humidity will be 75-85% at night, 60-65% in the afternoon.

Intermittent rain is expected in country's regions. It will intensive in some places. Snow will fall in the mountainous areas. West wind will intensify in some areas. The temperature will be +3-8˚C at night, +9-13˚C in daytime, -2+3˚C in mountains at night, +3-7˚C in daytime.

Occasionally intensifying mild khazri wind and humid weather conditions may cause anxiety in some meteo-sensitive people.

